William Rochester
June 26, 1935 - February 11, 2020William "Bill" Rochester, 84, of Larkspur, California passed away surrounded by his family after a short illness. Bill was born in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, U.K. to Joseph and Elizabeth Rochester. Bill arrived in the U.S. in 1956 where he met and married Sue, his wife of 61 years. After earning his accounting degree in Utah, Bill and Sue settled in Mill Valley, California with daughter Karen. Daughter Alice arrived in 1964. Bill went on to law school where he earned his law degree from UC Berkeley in 1970. He practiced law in San Francisco for the remainder of his life. He loved hiking in Marin, opera, his family, his friends and Cal football. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth and brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Sue, daughter Karen (Edward), daughter Alice (Brian), granddaughter Kimberly (Michelle), grandson Jeffrey (Jenifer), newly born great-grandson Salvatore William Spinardi, sister Josephine and several nieces and nephews in the U.K. Bill will be remembered for his keen intellect, kindness and British sense of humor. Go Bears! No services will be held per his request. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Bill to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Marin Audubon Society or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020