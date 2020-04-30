|
|
William (Bill) RodgersIn Loving Memory of William (Bill) Rodgers
He passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Kathy Rodgers, his daughters Mary Newman and her husband Mel Newman, and other daughter Michele Rodgers Freitas, and his grandchildren Claire, Clay, and Joe Newman.
Bill was born in San Francisco to Bill and Mary Rodgers. He attended school at Visitation Valley School and John O'Connell Trade School.
Bill moved to South San Francisco with his wife and family in 1970 and has lived at the same house the entire time.
He worked for over 30 years in San Francisco as a Sheet Metal Worker in Local 104 as a Journeyman and also the San Mateo County Fair as the Livestock Assistant Superintendent. He also was a supporter of the 4-H program.
The family held private services. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at a later date and time.
In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Kaiser Hospice San Francisco 4131 Geary Blvd, San Francisco CA 94118 and or St Judes 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020