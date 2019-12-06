|
|
William Noble Steel
December 20, 1934 - November 13, 2019The family of William N. Steel regret to announce his death on November 13, 2019 at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.
William was born December 20, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of John Fremont Steel II, and Kathleen Noble. William attended Catholic grade school at St. Scholastica in Pittsburgh and high school at Shady Side Academy. William received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Villanova University in 1956. After college, William served three years as an officer in the United States Navy. After separation from the service, William moved to San Francisco and worked for the San Francisco Newspaper Agency for several decades until his retirement.
William was a lifelong bachelor, and an avid sports fan of all the local professional teams, and the University of California, Berkeley football and basketball teams.
William is survived by a brother John F. Steel III MD (Suella) of La Jolla, California, a brother Christopher Magee Steel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a sister Kathleen Sontum (Lee, deceased) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. William is also fondly remembered by many friends in San Francisco that enjoyed his offbeat and insightful conversations on sports and politics.
There will be a Mass of the Resurrection at the Church of Notre Dame des Victories, 566 Bush Street in San Francisco 10:30 a.m., December 10, 2019. William will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery Yountville on December 12, 2019 following a military service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019