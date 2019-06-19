Resources More Obituaries for William Stein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Stein

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers William Stanley Stein (Bill) January 21, 1923 ~ June 25, 2018 HLB ~ one year. Oh, how we miss you and your gentle smile. You would have loved granddaughter Lauren's wedding in Elgin and I finally took the river cruise in Chicago that we always talked about. Your children, grands and greats are all doing fine and have been so loving and supportive to and for me.

One year. The Elite Cafe and Lucca are gone and Beach Blanket Babylon is closing. Still long lines at our burrito place on Mission and 25th. I went to your favorite Tartine Manufactory this week and another couple was sitting at OUR table. I've been sprinkling your ashes all over the city, but not inside our special restaurants. Joke. So many changes since you left including two much-needed stop signs down by Precita Park. I often sit on your bench there to remember you and how much you enjoyed and appreciated Bernal Heights and San Francisco. I remember that first impression of our city when you were a Navy Boy, right out of St. Louis, and how you vowed never to live anywhere else but here.

I was too heartbroken to write an obituary for you when you died, but knowing how you always read every word in every obit in any newspaper, I bet that somehow you will find this. Or so I hope. "Be sure to write what a good House Husband I was when I retired." Done.

In December it will be our 50th Wedding Anniversary. How fortunate we were.

Thank you for reminding me to get a cat before you passed (but not until after you died). Her name is Annabelle (an SPCA girl) and you would not like her, but I adore her and she is smart enough to leave the Bill shrine on your side of the dresser alone. She greets me when I return home, as you always did. We talk.

What WOULD I do without friends? I am so thankful. I go out and about every day, walking all over San Francisco and meeting people for coffee, lunch, dinner, theater, symphony, museums and all this city has to offer. But I am comfortable alone too.

Thank you for all your help finding parking and pushing me to take care of this little home that we both loved so much for so long. "Left to Loosen" ~ I actually repair stuff and am learning to ask friends for help. People are so kind.

Sorry you missed your Memorial at The Ramp. We laughed, we cried and it was freezing cold. So San Francisco. You were and are loved by wife Mary Ann and children Bill Junior, John, Nancy Schroeder and Rob and their partners. Plus, of course, by the grandchildren (Sam, Katie, Lauren, Ceci, Samantha and Lindsay) and the great grands. Your first wife (Lila Rosenbaum) was a terrific mother and is still greatly missed too.

I hope you are somehow with your brothers Elliot and Leon. Peace, my love.

PQL and family and friends

P.S. Yes, I am remembering to clean the dryer lint filter, as per your final text.

