William Sugar

William S. Sugar

August 4 1931 - June 19 2020

William (Bill) Sugar was born in Akron, Ohio to Molly and Harry Sugar, with sister Edna and brother Ben. Bill graduated from the University of Akron. A few years later he moved to San Francisco because he didn't like S-N-O-W and he never looked back.

He had many interests, including history, geography and BASEBALL! But mostly he like to explore new places, many of which he had read about, with his wife Marilyn.

Bill had a zest for life and in his journey of life he touched SO many people with his ever present kindness and will be missed by many people.

Should friends desire to send memorial contributions they may be made to Jewish Family and Child Service - PO Box 159004, San Francisco, CA, or San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living, 302 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112, or place of their choice.

Marilyn R. Sugar

1661 Pine St. #825

San Francisco, CA 94109

415 447 5454 or

415 710 3990 williamsugar@sbcglobal.net





