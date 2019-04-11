William Talmage Nov 7, 1947 - April 1, 2019 William Andrews Talmage, 71, passed away 04/01/2019, surrounded by his family.



Bill was born in Ross, CA, to Catherine and Oliver (Bill) Talmage on November 7, 1947.



He was the husband of Sue Ann (Dehnbostel) Talmage. They shared 30 years of marriage together.



Bill served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He later graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo College of Engineering.



Bill was the owner of DeWolf Realty Company from 1982 through present, managing properties throughout Northern California.



Bill was very active in the Marin County Boy Scouts Troup 59, Order of the Arrow, and Venture Crew. He was an avid tennis player, scuba diver and fly fisherman.

He was an active member, past President and LT. Governor of the Kiwanis Club in San Francisco.

Bill will be remembered for his generous spirit, loyalty, and devotion to family.



Bill is survived by his wife; Sue, sons; William Earl (Alexa), John Andrews (Maya), granddaughter Naomi, sister Susan Talmage-Collier (Bill), nieces and nephews; Marc, Michael, Tony, Amy, Katie, Kristy and Brooke.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Douglas Talmage Blaz.



His final resting place will be in the Santa Cruz Mountains alongside his parents.



Memorial services will be held at St. Johns Episcopal Church, 14 Lagunitas Rd., Ross, CA on May 18th at 11:00AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marin Council, Boy Scouts of America and the .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019