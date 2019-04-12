Resources More Obituaries for William Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers William H. Taylor Feb. 15, 1942 - Nov. 21, 2018 Will Taylor - actor, writer, poet, tech geek, opera buff, environmentalist - passed away peacefully on November 21, 2018 in his beloved Carmel, as a result of complications suffered in a fall.



Packing several careers into one lifetime, Will had a larger-than-life personality and a raucous laugh. To know Will was to love him.



Born in Berkeley, CA, Will went to Germany with his family in 1947 where his father - a civilian employee of the Pentagon - was assigned to help with the post-war rebuilding effort. Will spent his childhood and teen years there, returning to Berkeley each summer to visit his grandmother and, as he said, to "fill up on American television." He returned to the states at the age of 21, subsequently graduating from UC Berkeley and attending San Francisco Art Institute.



Will then joined the Peace Corp and was assigned to Turkey. Subsequently he landed a job as the film librarian for the National Film Board of Canada in San Francisco. Realizing that film distribution was not his true calling, Will ventured to New York, where he appeared in off-Broadway shows and wrote for the popular ABC television soap Ryan's Hope. He returned to San Francisco in the 1970's, using his skills to write technical manuals.



In the 1980's, Will joined the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, first in Enforcement and then in the Public Information Division where his writing, editing and public presentation talents were put to good use. He was part of the original team that began the renowned Spare the Air campaign in 1992 to alert the public to high levels of air pollution . An early adopter of business technology, Will also devised the first (pre-computer) fax network program to notify Spare the Air employers of impending dirty air. Will also wrote, and implemented, the original Spare the Air website, at a time when few government agencies had an internet presence.



Will had an insatiable curiosity for all things. He was an avid opera buff and could spend hours listening to, watching and discussing singers and performances. His magnetic personality created a wide circle of friends from every corner of his life. Those who know Will agree that he was a special and unique friend and advocate for all who needed some help. Receiving a holiday message from Will, complete with pictures and humorous commentary, was a highlight of many a Christmas season.



Will is survived by his partner of 27 years James Pond, his brother Claxton, sister-in-law Kim and their three children: Tully, Llama, and Austin. He was predeceased by him mother Ruth M. Taylor, his father Hugh Taylor, and his stepmother Irene Roeckel.



Gifts in Will's remembrance can be made to:

Share the Caregiving, Inc., c/o National Center for Civic Innovation, 121 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York NY, 10013, www.sharethecare.org.



There will be a celebration of life on May 4th, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Pine Inn, Ocean Ave & Lincoln, Carmel-By The Sea, Ca, 93923 (Phone: 831-624-3851).



