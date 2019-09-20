|
William K. Tom
1924 - 2019William K. Tom at age 95 passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019 with his loving wife, Linda, by his side.
He was born in 1924 to immigrant parents, Mar Shee Tong (aka Tom Jong) and Ng Koon Lan, in the Sacramento Delta town of Isleton, California. He was the fifth child of eight; only five lived into adulthood. During the Great Depression, his parents struggled to provide adequate food for Bill and his siblings with no extra money for new clothes or childhood treats. Growing up in the era of the Chinese Exclusion Act and legalized discrimination, Bill attended a segregated school for "Orientals" where Chinese was the primary language spoken; consequently, he did not develop early English proficiency.
In 1943, his life was forever changed when he was drafted into the Army. He was fed with regularity, received his first set of new clothes (uniform and boots), developed proficiency in English as a second language, and learned about the world beyond the small town of Isleton. His Army entrance test scores qualified him for entry to the elite Army Specialized Training Program and enrollment at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied engineering.
Bill was sent to medic training after a year of study at MIT. He declined the Army's offer to attend medical school; instead, he chose to serve as a medic, attached to the 17th Airborne Infantry, in the European Theater of WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
In 1952, Bill graduated summa cum laude at the top of his class from the University of California School of Pharmacy. He worked as a hospital pharmacist, owned his own specialty eye pharmacy, and worked for the State of California as an auditor. His proudest achievement was the groundbreaking development of the National Drug Data File and International Drug Data File, a pharmaceutical database which modernized the pharmacy profession worldwide increasing the accuracy and safety of dispensing medication to patients.
After retirement, Bill enjoyed many things: traveling, playing the banjo and harmonica, oil painting, acting as a movie extra, being a ham radio examiner, planning pharmacy class reunions, being the editor of his ham radio club newsletter, planning Isleton reunions, and having lunch with his many friends. As a proud veteran, he attended the annual 17th Airborne reunions and served as the editor of the Thunder from Heaven newsletter. In 2020, he will be awarded posthumously the group Congressional Gold Medal for Chinese American Veterans of World War II.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and siblings Howard Tom, Connie King, and Warren Tom. He is survived by his adored wife, Linda; children Katherine (Edmond), Jacqueline (Carl), William, and Warren Russell (Katie); and grandchildren Robert, Rachel, Ashlyn, Terilyn (Victor), Mary Lynn, and Sherilyn. He is also survived by his loving sister, May Chan (Alfred), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private burial with military honors will take place at a later date at the National Cemetery in Dixon, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CAWW2 Veterans Recognition Project, c/o Munson Kwok, Treasurer; National C.A.C.A. CIF (National Chinese American Citizens' Alliance Community Involvement Fund); P.O. Box 451261, Los Angeles, CA 90045-1261
Checks made payable to National CACA CIF; memo line: "CAWW2, In Honor of William K. Tom," UCSF School of Pharmacy; UCSF Box 0248
220 Montgomery St. 5th Floor, San Francisco CA 94104
In Honor of William K. Tom
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019