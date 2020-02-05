|
William "Bill" Peter Twomey William "Bill" Peter Twomey, 77, formally of San Francisco, California, passed on December 27, 2019.
Son of John and Matilda, August 30, 1942, in Manhattan, New York. He attended Incarnation Grammar School and received a BBA Accounting Degree from Manhattan College in 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents and two wives, Carol Ann Eiring and Shelley Moyle.
He leaves as his legacy two children: Meredith Twomey and Liam Dater-Twomey (Julie) along with three grandchildren; Ameila, Evelyn and Henry. He also leaves to cherish his memory 3 siblings, Maureen Twomey, Eilleen Ffrench and John Twomey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was the Chief Financial Officer for Morrison and Foerster in San Francisco from 1994 until he retired in 2005. Prior to this he held distinguished executive level positions at LTV Corporation, American Airlines, Americana Hotels and Itel.
He will be sorely missed. Slainte, until we are together again keep a pint waiting.
As per Bill's request, no public memorial will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020