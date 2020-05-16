William VaquilarFebruary 7, 1962 - April 2020William Vaquilar passed away in April 2020. He was 58. Will was born and raised in San Francisco's Sunset District. He had a close and loving relationship with his parents, Aurelia A. Vaquilar and Jaime A. Vaquilar, who predeceased him, and was a loving brother to his sister, Julie Carolyn Vaquilar. Throughout his life, he developed bonds with numerous relatives and friends in the Filipino community; and a large extended family of friends who shared his passion for adventure, the outdoors, road trips, camping, and competition. He was active with the American Poolplayers Association (APA) and competed in APA's World Championships in Las Vegas. He was a much-loved member of the Golden Gate Chapter of APA. Will received his education, from kindergarten to high school, at his parish, St. Anne of the Sunset, and St. Ignatius College Preparatory. He worked in the moving and packing industry with various companies and as an independent business owner. He had furniture installation contracts with companies such as Genentech. And he held a variety of other jobs, from bartender to handyman. Will was a former Marlboro Sweepstakes winner whose prize was an all-expenses-paid trip and stay at the famous Crazy Mountain Ranch in Montana. Everyone who knew and loved Will will never forget his luminous smile, infectious laughter, and unremitting kindness. He was an authentic, introspective, principled man who lived life on his own terms.In regards to the burial services for William, please contact the family for the date and time.A Celebration of Life in memory of Will is planned at a time when gatherings will be allowed. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Will's name to St. Anne of the Sunset Church, 850 Judah Street, San Francisco, CA 94122.