William "Bill" Richard Veale
Feb 5, 1923 - Oct 6, 2019William (Bill) Richard Veale passed away on October 6, 2019, one day after attending a grandniece's wedding in Sacramento. He was 96 when he passed peacefully in his sleep after a wonderful weekend with his two sons, daughter-in-law, and family close by.
Bill was born February 5, 1923 in San Francisco to Richard Veale and Zona May Hodges. He was an only child growing up near Turlock, CA and graduated Turlock High School in 1940. After receiving an AA degree from Modesto Junior College, he served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1946 and spent WWII in the Pacific Theater with Air Transport Squadron 10. After the war, he attended Santa Clara University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1950. In 1952 he decided to continue serving his country in the US Naval Reserve and retired as a Captain in 1976 after serving as Commander, Naval Reserve Group Command 12-3 Reserve Training Center, and Commander, Hunter's Point Naval Reserve Submarine Group 12-31, San Francisco. He attended both the Naval and National War Colleges.
Bill worked in the general construction industry for over 40 years; maintaining numerous California engineering and contractor licenses. He retired as President/CEO of M.G.C. Company in Benicia, CA in 1991. Bill's love of the construction industry led him to serve on numerous boards; including the Carpenters Pension Trust Fund. He not only taught construction management at UC Berkeley Extension, but also earned a certification to serve as a construction industry arbitrator. After retirement, he consulted for previous associates, friends, neighbors, and non-profits who would seek him out for both his expertise and his integrity. All the while he maintained deep, long-lasting friendships with his Santa Clara classmates, previous clients, and others he met through his active membership in two construction industry fraternal associations, Broken Backs and Beavers. Till the end, Bill had an inquisitive mind; interested in the latest technical developments and construction techniques. Somehow, Bill always managed to organize at least one visit to a major project or plant on every trip he made.
Bill married Edith Patricia (Pat) Burns of Oakland in October 1950. They moved to Orinda where they raised their two boys, Michael and Robert; who graduated Miramonte High School respectively in 1969 and 1972. Bill and Pat, ever the gourmet cook, enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and neighbors. After Bill retired, they traveled extensively and if they were anywhere near a naval base, even overseas, Bill managed to finagle a tour of the base and a vessel or two.
Pat and Bill raised their family at Santa Maria Church in Orinda and Bill continued to be an active member of the parish until his passing.
Bill loved maintaining an active lifestyle. In his younger years he was an avid runner but later in life, after he slowed down, he began to walk extensively around his neighborhood and a new social circle opened as he met neighbors and their children. He always took time to stop and talk, and was never without an opinion or a bit of advice to offer. He also loved music, particularly Big Bands, and amassed quite a collection of vinyl over the years. Other interests included dancing, reading, and fishing, particularly for salmon. But always at the top of the list was his interest in his Grandchildren. Bill and Pat would visit them wherever they lived in the world but enjoyed it most when they'd come stay for a few weeks in Orinda. Over the years, they managed numerous trips to attend high school and college graduations. Sadly Bill's wife Pat passed in 2004, three years after their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bill continued to travel solo until 2007, when a mutual friend introduced Bill to Joan Williams, also of Orinda. They developed and maintained a loving relationship, traveled extensively, and shared their new life together with close friends and family. Bill even challenged himself to learn bridge and they regularly played with friends.
Bill is survived by his two children, Michael (of Dallas) and Robert and his wife Chris (of North Carolina) and his four grandchildren, Richard, Douglas (Shannon), Thomas, and Margaret. In addition Bill will be missed by many nephews, nieces, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at Saint Mary's College, 1928 Saint Mary's Road, Moraga, CA 94575.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UCSF Foundation, UCSF Box 0248, San Francisco, Ca 94143 or https://makeagift.ucsf.edu
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020