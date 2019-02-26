William J. Wolf June 3, 1925 - January 8, 2019 Bill passed away at the age of 93, from a short illness. He was born and raised in San Francisco to parents Abe and Sylvia Wolf. Bill went to Mission High School where he excelled in academics and track. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 as an aviation cadet to train as a pilot during WWII. After his honorable discharge Bill enrolled at UC Berkeley and graduated with an engineering degree. Bill met his future wife Vera when he agreed to drive his aunt and a friend to a local dance. Bill was happily surprised when that friend turned out to be his beautiful future wife, Vera. Bill worked for over 30 years for Liberty Mutual as an industrial engineer. Bill and Vera moved to Redwood City where they raised their two children, Nancy and Linda. Bill was an avid tennis player and participated in many local tournaments, making lifelong friends. Vera passed away in 2018. Bill is survived by his sister Ann Blank, children Nancy Johnson and Linda Wolf-Campbell, grandchildren April Dudley (Keith), Julie Massie (Mike), Kevin Campbell, and Ryan Campbell (Lindsay), along with great-grandchildren Braeden, Carter, Avery and Blake, and numerous extended family members. Dad faced many physical challenges later in life without complaint. As per his request, no services are planned. Dad, we will forever miss your guidance, wisdom, and corny jokes.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019