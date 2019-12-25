|
|
Willie D. (Bill) Little Willie D. (Bill) Little died in San Francisco December 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Faithful husband of Connie Little, father of daughter Heather Little and son Anthony Jerome Lewis, plus two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bill served in the Air Force, honorably discharged in 1955. He was active in San Francisco civil rights in the 1960s, performed in little theater in Marin, and was a longstanding jazz fan. Bill had an AA degree and a vocational teaching certificate. He taught offset lithography for 10 years at San Quentin and later at City College.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed travelling with his wife. He also was a student of the Fromm Institute of Lifelong Learning at USF for over 20 years, where any memorial tributes may be sent.
No formal services are planned, but a celebration of his life will occur in 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019