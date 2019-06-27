Willis Garriott A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend too many, Willis Geisman Garriott, 74, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 29 2019 in San Francisco. Willis was born on May 15, 1945. He was a proud San Francisco native and a life-long Bay Area resident.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Garriott, and his sister, JoAnn Ronberg. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Stanlee Garriott, daughters Lisa Nevin, and husband Mike of Petaluma; and Victoria Brunworth, and husband Mark of Maryland; four grandsons, Jacob Willis and Jack Michael Nevin, and Alex August and Luke Nicholas Brunworth; and sister-in-law Toni DeBardeleben.

Willis graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco. He proudly served his country in the United States Marin Corps as a Reservist until joining the San Francisco Police Department 106th Academy class in June of 1967. He thrived during his 29 years in the SFPD as it proved to be a fulfilling and exciting career. He rose to the rank of Captain and worked in most of the city's district stations, ending his career as Captain of the Solo Division. Willis is a true legend in the police department. He was well known to be tough as Hell, but it was his friendly demeanor that endeared him to those he led.

Willis was larger than life and lived life to the fullest. When he wasn't working on the streets of San Francisco, he owned racehorses, retained a furniture store, and engaged in several other entrepreneurial endeavors. He was an avid fisherman, had an extraordinary green thumb, and enjoyed dredging for gold.

Nobody loved holiday celebrations more than Willis! He enjoyed lighting off illegal fireworks with family and friends on the 4th of July, filling Easter eggs with $100 bills, and delighted in decorating his homes with the biggest, brightest, and loudest Christmas decorations. He was more than happy to stand in for the Easter Bunny on Easter, Uncle Sam on the 4th of July, and Santa Claus on Christmas. Willis was generous to a fault and will be missed by many for years to come.

Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at the Chapel of Our Lady at the Presidio, 45 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco, at noon, followed by a reception at the Officer's Club, Ortega Ball Room, 50 Moraga Avenue. Willis's ashes will be scattered at sea on a later date.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 28, 2019