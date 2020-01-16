Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Golden Hills Memorial Park
2099 Hillside Blvd
Colma, CA
Willis Tom


1927 - 2020
Willis Tom Obituary
Willis Tom

Aug 23, 1927 - Jan 4, 2020

Willis passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Loving husband to Shirley; father to Rodney (Jeannie), Karen (Ron), and Sharen (Ernie); 8 grandchildren Jenny (Tim), Kristi (Jay), Ryan (Grace), Christopher, Rachel, Matthew, Johnathan and Shannon; and 6 great grandchildren.

Willis grew up in Locke, California and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in accounting. He married Shirley shortly thereafter and went on to work for the City of San Francisco for 37 years as a tax auditor.

His main passions were photography, playing badminton, singing, and skiing. He enjoyed spending time with family on vacations in Hawaii, Alaska, Carribean, Mexico, and the Mediterranean.

Willis served at the Duck Sin Tong Chinese Association. In his later years he enjoyed reconnecting with the Locke community through their Foundation.

We take comfort that he is now with his Lord and Savior in heaven. A memorial service will be held at Golden Hills Memorial Park, 2099 Hillside Blvd, Colma at 10:30am, January 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Locke Foundation (in memory of Willis Tom) - P.O. Box 1085, Walnut Grove, CA 95690
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
