Wilma Atlas
October 11, 1927 - November 24, 2019WILMA "Bille" ATLAS, age 92 passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Monica on 11/24/2019. She was born October 11, 1927 in Oakland, California to William and Emma Baer. She was predeceased by her husband Charles and son, William.
She has been an active person all her life participating in organizations and maintaining many friendships.
A graduate of UC Berkeley, she worked as a journalist for the San Jose Mercury News and the Santa Monica Evening Outlook. She was a member of the San Francisco Opera Guild conducting tours and helping raise money. She also served as the Director of Telegraph Hill Dwellers.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Thomas Atlas, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandsons Kyle and Kenny, daughter Gia Crothers, and her three long time caretakers Danny, Mercedes, and Carmen.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019