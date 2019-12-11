|
Wilma DelucchiWilma Delucchi passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Jennie and Louis Raggio, sister of the late Raymond A. Raggio and D. Louis (Dianne) Raggio. Loving wife for 60 years of the late Calvin Delucchi. Much loved by her children, Nancy (Stephen) McGee, Patty Delucchi and Tom Delucchi. Very proud and loving grandmother of Patrick McGee (Shannon), Matthew McGee (Anna), Shannon Stewart (Telo), Lauren Todd (Matthew), Brigitt McGee, Gianna Delucchi and Sara Delucchi. Adoring GG (great grandmother) of Connor, Gavin, and Delaney McGee; Kiernan and Ava McGee; Grace and Calvin Stewart; and Marcus, Luca, and Hudson Todd. Dear sister-in-law to Marion Poletti and dear friend to Diane Gragnani and Dennis Caselli. She is also loved by nieces and nephews.
Wilma was born and raised in San Francisco and considered herself a "San Francisco girl". She graduated from Galileo High School in 1947. She went on to work at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and after raising her family began a career with Citizens Saving and Loan. She retired as an assistant branch manager. Wilma enjoyed coaching the St. Stephen girls' volleyball team and was a long-time parishioner of St. Stephen Church. She was an avid reader and looked forward to solving the daily newspaper crossword puzzles.
Nancy, Patty and Tom extend deep gratitude to Caitriona Supple and all the devoted and loving caregivers of Supple Senior Care. They also want to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at UCSF Hospital who took extraordinary care of Wilma and especially Dr. Emily Tsanotelis and Dr. Tammy Duong.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., San Francisco followed interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Donations in Wilma's memory may be made to UCSF Foundation and mail to University of California San Francisco, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94115-0339 or St. Stephen Church or School.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019