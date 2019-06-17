Home

Wilma Patricia Anne Ford, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 in Fair Oaks, CA. Born in Sioux City, Iowa on October 5, 1928, she came to San Bruno in 1946. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 67 years John, her mother Louise, father Theodore, brothers Jack, Theodore Jr., and William, sister Norma, and son Robert. She is survived by three loving sons, Thomas (wife Sandra), James (wife Eva) and Richard (wife Theresa), grandchildren Brandon, Brittney, Aubrey, Michele, and Sean. Great grandchildren Ava and Mariannah. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Sandy Zanfes and Janette Paul, niece Sandy Butler, and numerous, too many to name, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. She was president of the San Bruno Junior Women's Club, the Crestmoor Park Improvement Association, and served as Secretary on the San Mateo County Grand Jury. She was loved by her family, extended family, in-laws, friends and neighbors and will be missed greatly. In her early years she played piano and sang opera, played the organ at church, enjoyed canning and baking from scratch, bowling and playing Pinochle. She loved her "4 boys" and her grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoyed cooking, travel and home life. She was loved by many and touched many more. May God keep you in his mercy for all of time. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 18, 2019
