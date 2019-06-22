|
|
Wilton Tsang
September 14, 1960 - June 19, 2019Wilton Tsang a native of San Francisco, CA born September 14, 1960 and passed away at UCSF Parnassus on June 19, 2019. Attended Garfield elementary, Francisco and Roosevelt Junior High, Washington High and City College of SF. Employed by SF General, VA Hospital and UCSF.
He loved to cook and doted on his Yorkie Coco.
He is survived by his Mother, Mrs. Shui Ping Tsang, his Sister, Helen Shekter, many friends and relatives.
Viewing will be held Friday, June 28th, 2019, at Noon at McAvoy O'Hara with interment at Cypress Lawn.
Flowers and contributions to the and are welcomed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 24 to June 26, 2019