Winifred C. (Winnie) Buckley
Nov 19, 1930 - Dec 6, 2019Winifred Catherine (Winnie) Buckley, died peacefully on December 6th, 2019 after 89 years of a rich and happy life. Her last days were spent in joy and singing as she prepared her home for Christmas. She passed away peacefully with her rosary in her hands.
Winnie Buckley was the third of five children of Winifred (Duignan) and Nicholas Brisbois, born on November 19th 1930. She spent her childhood years in Stockton, and then in San Mateo. She attended Mercy High School, Burlingame, and earned her Teaching Credential at Dominican College in San Rafael. In 1953, she married the love of her life James A Buckley, M.D. In their early years, they lived in Michigan, Kentucky, and Italy before returning to Santa Rosa and Belmont. They eventually settled in Redwood City and raised their family of 12 children. Redwood City was her home and community for over 50 years.
Winnie was above all a devoted Catholic. She was a member of many Catholic organizations, attended daily mass and spent years as a lector/cantor and soloist. Winnie had an extraordinary soprano voice which she shared with all around her, singing with gusto anytime anywhere. She sang with the prestigious Masterworks Chorale. When she wasn't changing diapers, cooking dinners, and doing all that laundry she gave back in many ways. She was president of Bellarmine Prep Mothers Guild and a devoted volunteer at Sequoia Hospital. She taught herself Spanish and was proud to be a bi-lingual substitute teacher. Winnie was a talented seamstress, an amazing cook and was always fashionable.
Winnie's greatest passion and pride was her extensive family. She hosted many special events and never passed up an opportunity to celebrate. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim, and by her siblings Betty Dolwig, Barbara Ogburn and Jim Brisbois, and her brother-in-law, Rev. Gerald Buckley, O.P. She is survived by her 12 children, Kathleen (David) Hallberg, Theresa (Fred) Brasco, Maureen (Steve Albertolle) Buckley, Erin (John) Hasbrook, Anne (Marty) Putnam, James (Elizabeth) Buckley, Matthew Buckley, Mary (Richard) Souter, Michael (Caroline) Buckley, Eileen Buckley, Patrick (Anika) Buckley and Winnie (Brian) Anderluh, and 28 grandchildren: Christina and Jimmy Brasco; Mark, Patrick, Stephen (Allison), and Mary Albertolle; Catherine, Clara, and Stephen Hasbrook; Megan (John) Soukup, Michael, Katie, and Joseph Putnam; Nate (Nicole), Joseph, Maure, and Teddy Buckley; Lindsay and Christopher Buckley; Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Luke Souter; Brian, William, and Madeline Buckley; John and Michael Anderluh; Fiona Buckley; and great-granddaughter Franklyn Montes Buckley; her sister Mary Rose, her brother-in-law, Rev. C. M. Buckley, S.J. and sister-in-law Bobby Brisbois, and also by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Winnie's family would like to thank the many caregivers, friends and the Rosener House who made the last years of her life so joyful. Please raise a toast or sing a song in her honor over the holidays.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 300 Fulton Street, Redwood City. Family and Friends are invited to visit after 6:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 18th and attend a Vigil at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Tuition Assistance in Redwood City or the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019