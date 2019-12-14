|
|
Winifred Dias
05/18/1924 - 12/12/2019Winifred Dias passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019 in San Francisco California. She was the beloved wife of the late Tony Dias, loving sister of Theresa, Eulalia and deceased John and Tony Pinto. Winnie was the aunt of Wilfred and William Pinto and great aunt of Beatrice, Jonathan, Joanna, Temla and Aaron Jon Pinto. She was the devoted sister-in-law of Ida Pinto (deceased) and the deceased member of the Dias family especially Eileen and Theresa Dias.
Rosary and Viewing will be on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 1PM in Saint Dominic's Catholic Church, Bush and Steiner Streets in San Francisco. The Funeral Mass will follow at 2PM.
Interment will take place on December 19, 2019 at 10AM in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Dominic's Church 2390 Bush Street San Francisco CA 94115 and Dominican Sisters of San Rafael 1520 Grand Ave. San Rafael CA 94901.
Special Thanks to Coming Home Hospice and Hospice by the Bay for their devoted care of Winifred in her final days.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019