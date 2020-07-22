Winifred Ann KennyWinifred Ann Kenny (Winnie) passed away unexpectedly on June 8th, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Kenny, and her mother, Helen (O'Keefe) Kenny, and by her brothers and sisters: Peter, Florence, Mary, Helen, and James. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.Winnie was a true San Francisco gal being born here on August 4, 1925 and living her entire life in the Bay Area. She attended Notre Dame des Victoires School, City College, and the San Francisco Art Institute. Early on, Winnie modeled, worked for an advertising agency and dabbled in real estate before embarking on a career as an Executive Administrative Assistant in the energy industry, working first for San Francisco's Pacific Lighting Corporation's Robert Watt Miller and finishing her career with his son, Paul A. Miller, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.While starting her classes at the Art Institute, she moved from her Forest Hill neighborhood family home to Telegraph Hill where she met numerous new friends that she would have for a lifetime. She later moved to Marin before settling in San Mateo for the last 28 years.Very interested in San Francisco and Bay Area history, she read the San Francisco Chronicle's Herb Caen column daily for information on the families whose forebears built the City. She attended historical meetings from various associations and volunteered later in life at the San Mateo County Historical Museum.Her enjoyment of European travel began after college and coincided on one of the first transatlantic crossings on the Queen Elizabeth from New York. Visiting Europe would continue throughout her life with France, Italy, and Greece being favorite countries due to their art and culture. She also enjoyed meaningful trips to Ireland where she connected with our Irish relatives. Those close relationships continued throughout her life.She was a lover of the arts attending many art museum exhibitions throughout the San Francisco Bay Area; and she especially enjoyed car shows such as the Palo Alto Concours d 'Elegance at Stanford and that of the Hillsborough Concours d 'Elegance. Whether hiking trails in Marin County, drives to Wine Country and Monterrey Peninsula sights, or joining her family at Lake Tahoe, Winnie remained involved and active well into her 80's.We would like to express our gratitude to Winnie's caregivers over the last five years. Thank you, Beth, Charmaine, Lulu, Blanca, Anna, Cherry and Princess!Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Winnie's life will be held later when safe.