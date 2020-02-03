|
Winifred (Russell) Lynch
October 25, 1923-January 31, 2020Winifred (Russell) Lynch passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 96 with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Winifred was born in London, England. During World War II she worked at the Report and Control Center for the Metropolitan Borough of Bethnal Green. She was responsible for coordinating reports of bomb damage to emergency services. She manned her post during many bombing raids and she had several close calls.
In 1947 she married John Lynch and they moved to San Francisco. She worked as a stenographer for several years before the birth of her sons. When they began school, she returned to work as a cafeteria manager for the SF Unified School District. She lived in the Sunset District for over 60 years before moving to Novato. Winifred and John were married for 66 years.
They loved to travel and regularly returned to London to visit family and friends, as well as to explore many European countries. In addition, they traveled to Russia, Turkey, Egypt, India, Cashmere and Nepal. Winifred also loved to spend the summers at her vacation home in South Lake Tahoe.
Winifred is preceded in death by her husband John, brothers Frank and Robert, sister Maud, and daughter-in-law, Sherri. She is survived by her sons Michael and Robert, grandson Christopher, daughter-in-law Veronica and step-grandchildren, Mandy, Robert and Catherine Smith.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020