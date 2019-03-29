Resources More Obituaries for Winifred Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Winifred Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers Winifred Mary Roberts April 15, 1921- March 25, 2019 Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Wyn passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 97 with her daughter by her side. What a life she lived! She and her older brother Dennis and her younger sister Margaret were born and raised in London, England to Edward and Eliza Cuming. Wyn attended St. Etheldreda Convent from age 6-17 graduating with honors.

On Sept. 3, 1939 she was called home while on vacation by her Father who told her "Come home now, War has been declared". For the next 3 years she and her family, along with thousands of Londoners, spent their nights in the underground railway stations watched over and protected by the England's famous Air Raid Precautions Wardens (ARP), two of them being her older brother and her Father, while bombs fell on their homes. Wyn was a professional musician (pianist) at a young age having started piano at age 5. In late 1945 she was recruited by the British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) along with the American Forces Network (AFN) to move to Frankfurt, Germany and host a nightly radio musical that they titled "Our Gal Wyn". Allied troops would request favorite songs which she would play on air, recognizing the troopers. It was broadcast throughout Europe and became one of the most popular live radio shows of its time. In 1947 Wyn received an offer to play piano in the Grand Lobby of the Commodore Hotel. Manhatten, New York USA. She became a U.S. citizen within 6 months! A year later she decided to see the U.S.by bus! She was amazed. When stopping in Santa Barbara she walked out on the pier then told the bus driver "Please get my bags I'm staying here". Wyn auditioned for and attended to the Los Angeles Conservatory of Music. One summer evening while playing the piano at The El Cielito Hotel in Santa Barbara a handsome young man walked in to listen to her music, his name was Glen Roberts, our Dad. They were married in 1951 at The Mission Santa Barbara. They later moved to San Francisco and started their family eventually settling in Burlingame in 1962. Wyn devoted her life to her family, always there everyday for her children. A devout Catholic and proud parishioner at St. Catherine's for almost 60 years. She was also a proud member of San Francisco Musician's Union local 6 for decades.

Wyn and Glen had a wonderful life together for almost 50 years, Glen passed away in 2000. She has been cared for and loved by her children ever since. Thanks Nana for your unwavering love, guidance and support to all of us, always there for us everyday, we're going to miss you so very much, we know you're with Pops, walking on the beach.

Wyn is survived by her children Dirk, Mark and Brandy (Derek). Grandchildren Mark, Jason, Michael (Jenna), Patrick and Hayley (Derek). Great Grandchildren Sadie, Mila and Brady. A special thanks to the caregivers from Right at Home, Hospice of Petaluma and St. Joseph's House Calls. Services will be private.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries