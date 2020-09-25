W. Winston Wood



Winston Wood of Novato passed away on Sunday, September 13. Winston was born in Oakland, California on August 8, 1941 to Willsie W. Wood and Louise P. Wood. As a youngster, Winston enjoyed mathematics and Boy Scouts, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Winston attended Oakland High School, where he was active in sports and was Student Body President and Valedictorian.



In 1959 Winston enrolled at Williams College, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He graduated in 1963 and enlisted in the Coast Guard Reserves.



In 1966 he married Barbara Paskell, and they initially resided in New York while Winston pursued a career in marketing. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio where their first son, David, was born and the couple relocated to Menlo Park, California in 1969, where their second son, Jason, was born.



During this time Winston earned an MBA from Santa Clara University and served on the Los Lomitas District School Board.



In 1986 Winston married his second wife, Gail Ohlendorf, to whom he was married until his death. Following his corporate career Winston joined Gail in the importing business. A notable aspect of this partnership was the opportunity to travel, and they made cherished personal connections with people around the world.



In retirement Winston remained active. Winston and Gail were founding members of Slow Food Marin County. In addition to traveling with Gail, Winston played golf, tennis and pickleball. Winston also volunteered in local schools in Novato, was active in the Rotary Club and served on the Novato Planning Commission, and the board of the Marin County Literacy Program, including two terms as its president.



Winston is survived by his wife, Gail, his sons David (Elisabeth) and Jason (Bobbie), his five grandchildren, Henri, Harper, Lucille, William and Vivienne, and his brothers Will and Alan.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Little Wishes of San Anselmo.





