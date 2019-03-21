Resources More Obituaries for Wolfgang Moelleken Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wolfgang Moelleken Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Wolfgang W. Moelleken, PhD On Wednesday February 20, 2019, Dr. Wolfgang W. Moelleken, PhD died at St. Francis Hospital after a long and strenuous battle with Renal Failure, Good Pastures syndrome. He was 85! On this sad day, Wolf (as he was affectionately called by his many friends) left behind an unprecedented legacy; love of family, a beautiful 61 year marriage with his loving wife Melita (née Hildebrandt) Moelleken, three Children, all Physicians and seven Grandchildren!

He was born on January 14, 1934 in Duisburg-Ruhrort, Germany. Wolf was only 7 when WW II broke out! Dr. Moelleken was kind enough to leave us with a personal Journal, "Opa's Remembrances, For My Grandchildren" which was a summary of his extraordinary and brilliant life which reads like a Damon Runyon novel. His father, a Civil Servant, was August Moelleken and mother Emma Berta (née Doiliwa) Moelleken. Together they had four children: Ingrid, Edith, Reiner and Wolfgang!

Like everyone born in that era in Germany, their childhood was stolen from them. His family had to move many times to avoid the massive and relentless bombing. Wolf's life was one with dreadful bookends; the war as a 9 year old and in his last five years, a struggle with a debilitating disease. Between those difficult experiences however, Wolf enjoyed a brilliant and cherished career as a Professor, A BELOVED Father/Grandfather and SUCCESSFUL business person!

His Father, August reluctantly joined The Wehrmacht in 1941, leaving Wolf at age 9, as the "Man of the Family". Wolf's experiences during the war demonstrated his bravery. In spite of relentless bombing, he often went to the train station at night to rummage for food thrown from the trains by the soldiers! It is hard to imagine the stress caring for his Mother, two sisters and younger brother. For months after the war, he would go to the edge of town waiting for his Father to return, he never did. Eventually, he discovered his father had been killed as a prisoner of war.

In post war Germany, there were few opportunities for a young man especially this inquisitive and brilliant student! After finishing High School (GYMNASIUM) with honors, he enrolled in the University of Cologne! In spite of this opportunity, Wolf wanted to be fluent in English so he planned a strategy to emigrate to Canada. In May, 1957 Wolf left Bremerhaven for Halifax, Canada to learn English, hoping to return to his beloved Germany to teach!

This amazing, energetic man arrived in Canada with little if any money. He wanted to matriculate at the University of British Columbia. Eventually, he took a train across Canada to Vancouver and attend UBC. In order to survive, Dr. Moelleken took jobs as a janitor, magicians assistant and bank teller. In a short time he had earned his BA from UBC, and a year later an MA from the University of Washington!

His next goal was procuring a Ph.D. in Medieval German Literature at Washington, taking only 4 years to complete that amazing task. Armed with his Doctorate, in 1964, he and his equally talented wife Melita, set out on a productive, successful and gratifying 33 career as a College Professor! Dr. Moelleken held positions at UC Riverside, the University of Virginia, Department Head at Purdue University as well as Director of German Languages and Literature at UC Davis and SUNY Albany! The Moelleken family moved often as Wolf received one promotion after another! To Wolf, his family was the epicenter of his existence. He valued their happiness, success and education over all else.

Wolf retired in 1997 and moved to Santa Barbara to be close to his children who were all Physicians working in California!

In no time, his energetic and restive nature motivated him to become an entrepreneur. In 1999, Wolf formed Dermystique Inc., a luxury medical grade skin care line that he successfully managed until his death in 2019!

Wolf had a strong and abiding love for his family, leaving behind Brent, a renowned Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills. Alan, a highly regarded Spine Surgeon in Santa Barbara and Sonja, one of the top Musculoskeletal Radiologist's in America! His Grandchildren especially loved their Opa, leaving behind Cole, Emmi, Mia and Christa Moelleken as well as Morgan, Shea and Grady O'Brien!

Wolf's passing leaves a void in our family impossible to contemplate or duplicate! We will always remember his loving nature, brilliant mind and all encompassing love for family and friends!

The Moelleken family would like thank Eugene Raphael for his relentless support and numerous acts of kindness. Also, a special thanks to Juliana Wong and Dr. Fred Lui along with nurse Apollo Austria RN, Fatima Cunha RN at the Clay Street DaVita Dialysis Center. Also, our thanks to the Santa Barbara Artificial Kidney Center for their constant attention and professionalism caring for our beloved Wolf!

At UCSF and St. Francis Hospital, we were blessed that Dr. Ken Akizuki, Dr. Jamie Bigelow and Dr. Victor Prieto gave Wolf so much attention and care, helping to prolong his life and made his last days so much more comfortable!

The Moelleken family will hold a private "Celebration of Life" at the Olympic Club in May. If you would like to make a donation to honor Dr. Moelleken, please consider "The Francisco Street Reservoir Project", franciscopark.org

