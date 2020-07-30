Xenophon TragoutsisMay 8, 1927 - July 24, 2020Xenophon (Zan) Tragoutsis, 93, husband of Carlene Tragoutsis, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after an accidental fall. He was with his loved ones and was under the wonderful care at the Mission Hospice home. He was born to John and Barbara Tragoutsis May 8, 1927 in Monessen Pennsylvania. The couple had two sons after Zan's birth who would be his lifelong best friends. The family moved from Pennsylvania to New York and who would have guessed that he would go from charging five cents as a shoeshine boy, to becoming a successful attorney. In 1948 the family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where he called home for the rest of his days. He proudly served his country during WWII but was fortunate enough not to have entered into battle. He attended and graduated from UC Berkeley and went on get his law degree from Golden Gate University. He earned his law degree in June of 1959 and opened a law office with Walter Capaccioli. Subsequently, he formed the partnership of Tragoutsis, Elchinoff, Basin and Ahlbach in South San Francisco. Zan served as President of the San Mateo County Bar Association. His faith led him to be one of the founders of the Church of the Holy Cross and he served as President of the Church Council. Zan was passionate about fly fishing where he would travel to beautiful and remote destinations. He also would tie his own flies where the evidence of feathers could be found around the house. He enjoyed playing tennis and became a member of the PGCC. One of the things that gave him pleasure was taking the dancefloor with his wife. He and Carlene were fortunate enough to be able to travel to Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Canada to name a few, and usually did so with the company of family and friends.Zan is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carlene. Zan was preceded in death by the mother of his children Marilyn. Zan had a daughter, Signe (deceased), her husband Jay Barrar (deceased) and his loving grandson Lorenzo (Oregon). His son Matthew lives in San Mateo with his wife Cyndi and their two children Madeline and Jack. Zan was lucky to be a stepfather to Carlene's two sons, Michael Rouse (Joanne) and Edward Grech (Kathy) and a step grandfather to their children Lauren, Kevin and Juliet. He is also survived by his two brothers Michael (Mary), and Mark (Kaity).Services for the family were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Cross, Belmont, CA.