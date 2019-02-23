|
|
Yae Yoshifuji Tondo
1926-2019Yae Yoshifuji Tondo passed away quietly on the morning of February 10, 2019 surrounded by her family members.
Born in Pescadero, Yae was forcibly removed to the Tanforan Detention Center and then to the Topaz Concentration Camp during World War II. She moved to San Francisco after she married her husband Joe, and resided here for the remainder of her life. Yae was an active participant in the Topaz High School Class of 1945 Reunions.
Yae was preceded in death by her husband Joe. She leaves behind son Jerry (Carol) Tondo; daughter Sharon (Gary) Kato; grandchildren, Scott (Krystle) Kato, Alyssa Kato, Jessica and Jonathan Tondo, and great granddaughter Kailea Ayumi.
Per her request, a private Memorial Service will be held in March. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the JCCCNC at 1840 Sutter Street in San Francisco or a in her memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019