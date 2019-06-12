Yee Keung Siu Nov 15, 1933 - Jun 8, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that his family announces the passing of Yee Keung Siu, 86, on June 8, 2019. Born in Canton, China to Yu Ming Siu (father) and Tong Tak May (mother) and a longtime resident of San Francisco, he is survived by his beloved wife, Mee Jing Wong Siu, his children Jayni Kosoff (Brian Kosoff), Landa Low (Don Low), Patty Siu (Michael Louie), Lilly Siu (Peter Zmuidzinas), and Burton Siu, his grandchildren Christina Morris, Daniel Morris, Catherine Morris, Helena Siu-Zmuidzinas, Jacob Siu-Zmuidzinas, and Isabel Siu-Zmuidzinas, his brother, Yee Li Shao (Pu Ju Tang), his niece Sally Shao, his nephew Ling Shao (Susana Chan), and grand-nephews Brian Shao and Aiden Shao.



He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, whose brilliance, extraordinary vision, courage and determination propelled him to succeed in the face of all odds. He was renowned for his generosity of spirit, always willing to provide guidance and help to others.



As an immigrant from humble beginnings, he epitomized the American Dream, achieving prosperity and success in the United States through hard work and tenacity. He retired from United Airlines after 30+ years of service, concurrently ran his own business as an electrical contractor, and made shrewd real estate investments throughout his life.



He made significant and lasting contributions to the community. A natural born leader, he worked tirelessly for Chu Hai University alumni association, helping them to establish a worldwide convention as well as raising funds for the Chu Hai Alumni university building.



He was named to the Taipei-San Francisco sister city committee, and traveled there to advance trade and relations between the two cities. He also proudly served as a Senior Advisor for the Overseas Compatriot Affairs Commission of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.



He had a natural curiosity about the world. He was a voracious reader, who never missed reading multiple Chinese newspapers from cover to cover on a daily basis. He always knew what was going on in the world, and could maintain conversations on almost any given topic. He loved to travel, and had an infectious smile, which will be missed by all.



Wake Friday, June 14, 2019 4 PM – 5 PM

Funeral Service Saturday, June 15, 2019 10 AM



Ashley and McMullen-Wing Sun Funeral Home

4200 Geary Blvd (@ 6th Avenue)

San Francisco, CA 94118



Graveside service immediately following:

Hoy Sun Memorial Cemetery

2101 Hillside Boulevard

Colma, CA 94014

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 13 to June 15, 2019