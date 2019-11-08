San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Yelba Llaverias Obituary
Yelba M. Llaverias

Our angel on earth passed away peacefully at the age of 86, with her family by her side after years of dementia

Yelba always dressed exceptional and was known for her good looks, green thumb in the garden, and has passionately shared her traditions such as her love for the outdoors and Lake Tahoe.

She lovingly devoted her life to family and faith. Yelba provided for her family through her hard work and generous heart. Her amazing cooking, extensive conversations and the sensitive caregiving of her mother, will never be forgotten.

Yelba was proficient through her career as an Executive Secretary at Chevron, in San Francisco.

Our family would like to extend our utmost appreciation to the attentive caregivers at Creekwood Senior Home and LifeLong in Novato.

Proceeded in death by her husband of almost 40 years (Jose), mother (Angela Borgen) and grandmother ("Mamita").

Now looking down upon her children Maria Codoni (Kevin), Juan Llaverias (Vicki), Raquel Llamas, Fred Llaverias, her grandchildren Nichole and Justin Codoni, Angela, John and Cassie Llaverias and Jia Llamas.

Friends may attend a Rosary on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church Chapel, 2555 17th Ave SF CA 94116 (@ Vicente). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am also at St. Cecilia Chapel. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
