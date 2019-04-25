Yetive Edmonds Yetive Elaine Edmonds, a longtime resident of San Francisco, died Sunday, 14th of April, at the Laurel Heights Skilled Nursing Facility.



Yetive was born on November 15, 1923, in Chicago. After the death of her father, Yetive moved at an early age to Kansas City to live with her paternal grandparents. Upon graduation from high school, Ms Edmonds returned to Chicago where she received professional training in secretarial management and voice.



Yetive was employed several years for Johnson Publication Company before her 1953 acceptance of a civilian clerical position in Japan working for the United States Government. While employed in Japan, Ms Edmonds' singing career was launched in various clubs in Tokyo. As an entertainer, she performed with Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Ava Gardner.



In 1961, Yetive relocated to San Francisco where she started to purchase real estate. She also accepted a position in the mayor's office. Upon leaving Mayor Dianne Feinsteins' office, Yetive accepted the position of secretary to the Superintendent of San Francisco Emergency Medical Service. She became a most valued assistant to the newly appointed superintendent. Her intelligence, business acumen, and knowledge of San Francisco politics were invaluable assets.



Yetive often quoted her grandfather when she was contemplating marriage upon graduating from high school, as all her girlfriends were doing. Her grandfather told her "Honey, don't get married, get property." She followed his advice and enjoyed great success as a real estate investor.



Though Alzheimer's disease took away the Yetive we knew, her passing has brought many fond memories and an emptiness that cannot be filled. She is survived by a host of friends, especially Mr. William Yoes (Mr. Douglas Yule), and Mrs. Anne Bailey Healey (Dr. Anthony J Healey).

A celebration of Yetive's life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:00 noon at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA.



During the final phase of Yetive's life, she received compassionate care from the staff of the Laurel Heights Skilled Nursing Facility, and Thomas A. Lucas, who served as her conservator and trustee.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary