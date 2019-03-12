|
|
Yolanda A. Daglio
November 27, 1944 - March 6, 2019Yolanda Daglio, age 74, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. The daughter of a Salvadorean immigrant who worked as a Wanda the Welder in the Sausalito ship yards during WWII. Yolanda was a proud San Franciscan native who loved to travel the world & meet new people, but always eager to return to the City she loved most. She is survived by her son Tony, daughter-in-law Jana & her grandsons Noah & Sam. Yoly will be dearly missed. Celebration of Life will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City at 11AM on March 21, 2019.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019