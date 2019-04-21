Resources More Obituaries for Yolanda Moglia Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Yolanda Moglia

Obituary Condolences Flowers Yolanda Madeline Moglia July 17, 1929 - April 20, 2019 Yolanda Madeline Moglia, better known to everyone as "Yoli", passed away peacefully in her sleep on Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019, just a few months short of her 90th birthday. The daughter of the late Giovanni ("Pullo") and Rosa ("Gina") Moglia and sister to John Piero Moglia, who died as an infant, Yoli was born, and lived all her life in Oakland. She graduated from Oakland Technical High School and went to work immediately for the Oakland Scavenger Co. (now Waste Management Co.), where she served for many years as the head bookkeeper and an office manager. She was an officer of the Italian Catholic Federation (St.Theresa's Chapter) for many years and was also very active in St. Theresa's Parish, where her desserts often highlighted church dinners and cake sales. While she did not marry, she was a Godmother several times over, "adopted" and helped support many foreign and Native American children, and contributed heavily over the years to numerous groups promoting children's interests, including St. Jude's Hospital, Flanagan's Boys Ranch, and others. She loved children, and children loved her. She is survived by her brother and constant companion, John Peter Moglia, whom she loved dearly, and by cousins Peter L. Spinetta, Theresa Moglia, Thomas Moglia, Stephen Moglia, Michael Moglia, Joe Moglia, John Moglia, Anthony Moglia, Robert Moglia, Janice Titmus Crosetti, Michael Crosetti, Kathy Crosetti, and Christine Crosetti, as well as by their spouses and children too numerous to name individually, but all of whom loved her and will miss her very much. She also leaves behind a number of relatives in Italy, whom she visited on several occasions with her parents and brother John. There are few, if any, in the Italian-American or Catholic community of Oakland, and in particular its Temescal neighborhood, regardless of ethnicity or religion, who did not at some point or other encounter Yoli; and those that did, were surely left with the impression that this sweet and caring person would someday be a saint. That day has come.

Rosary will be held at St. Theresa's Church in Oakland, 30 Mandalay Rd. Wednesday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m. followed by funeral Mass there on the following morning, Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. and the internment immediately thereafter at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo.



