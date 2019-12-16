Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Yoshiko Taguchi announces her passing at the age of 98 on December 9, 2019. Yoshiko was born in Japan in the town of Ashimori. She lived around the corner from her future husband, Hanji's ("Hank") family. As a teenager, Yoshiko played on the basketball team of her all girls' high school. After the war, Hank returned to Japan to marry the prettiest girl in his hometown and brought her to the U.S. For many years, Yoshiko and Hank ran the Kyo Jewelry and Rika Jewelry stores in the Japan Center in San Francisco. She enjoyed both running the store and making jewelry. With Hank's passing, Yoshiko closed the stores, but continued to be active with walks around her neighborhood and to nearby stores. Going to Bingo at the Kimochi Senior Center with her brother-in-law, Jiro, was a favorite activity. We will miss her greatly.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
