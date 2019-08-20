|
|
Yvette Denise Battezzato Lived a glorious life which spanned 90 years. She was the center of the family, setting an example to all on how to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her values were deeply rooted in a long tradition of family and honoring her heritage. Even in her later years, Yvette showed us all how to be forever positive, embrace life, work through challenges, remain strong, embrace the new and always stay true to family. It was these gifts that she shared with others, daily, that endeared her to so many.
Yvette was born on December 4, 1928 in San Francisco to French immigrant parents, Antoine and Marie (Grandou) Vayssie. She went overseas to France at a young age, after her mother passed away, and enrolled in the Jeanne D'Arc School for girls. Yvette returned to San Francisco in 1939 on the ship the Normandy at the age of eleven. She lived at the Arlington Hotel in San Francisco. Later the Arlington would be the family gathering point for many Sunday dinners.
Yvette married Emile Battezzato on February 26, 1949. They lived with Yvette's family at the Arlington Hotel until 1953. Yvette volunteered at the San Francisco Senior Center teaching French. Yvette also learned sign language to be able to communicate and help the deaf seniors at the center. Yvette retired from service in 1982. Yvette and Emile enjoyed traveling with many trips to France where they stayed connected to family and friends. The highlight being their 50th wedding anniversary trip which introduced their children and grandchildren to their French heritage.
Yvette is survived by her three children Lynn (Russell) Colombo, Denise (Larry) Scofield and Bob (Claudia) Battezzato, six grand children, Angela (Django) Heckler, Michael (Stephanie) Binschus, Kevin (Kim) Colombo, Jeffrey (Natasha) Binschus, Anthony (Breanne) Battezzato, Dominic Battezzato, six great-grandchildren, including Crystal (Scofield) and Nate Odegard and their two children, and brother Jean Roche. Yvette was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Emile Battezzato, her sister, Denise Lafon and mother Leontine Vayssie.
Yvette wanted to give her thanks and love to Barbara, her caregiver for the last two years. Barbara helped Yvette to realize her wish to be home and at peace in the final hours.
Yvette and Emile are now re-united, where they can look down and continue to guide the family with their unconditional love. Thank you for showing us all how to be part of something greater than yourselves. Mom will be forever be missed but will always live on in our hearts and memories.
Je t'aime beaucoup,
Lynn, Denise and Bob.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy Service at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae where services will conclude.
Donations would be welcomed to: Kaiser Greater San Francisco Service Area Hospice, 4131 Geary Blvd, 4th Floor, French Campus, San Francisco, CA 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019