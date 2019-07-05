Home

Yvonne Delclaux Obituary
Yvonne Justine Delclaux

In San Francisco, CA, Yvonne, age 92, passed away peacefully and joined her husband, Alfred and baby Allyn on June 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Alfred, loving parents, Madeleine and Francois Ferreboeuf and loyal brother George Ferreboeuf.

She will be missed by her devoted daughters, Janice, Denise, Kathleen & Annette, sons-in-law Ted Schwartz & George Keres, and sister-in-law Georgette Delclaux. She was adored by her 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dearly loved by her nephews and nieces. She was loved and will be missed by all of her lifelong friends.

Yvonne was born and raised in San Francisco attended St. Vincent's High School and City College of San Francisco. She married Al on June 5, 1948. She worked many years at Byron's shoes at Stonestown.

Her family would like to thank the remarkable staff at Alma Via and Sutter Health Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave her.

A mass in her memory will be held on July 12, 2019 10:00AM at Notre Dame des Victoires Church, 566 Bush St. San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 7 to July 9, 2019
