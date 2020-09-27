Yvonne Gabbay



Yvonne Gabbay of San Francisco passed away on September 21, 2020 from complications of a stroke at the age of 85. She is finally at peace. Yvonne was born in Paris, France and lived in India, Israel, and Canada before settling in the Bay Area. She worked at PG&E for 20 years where she made lifelong friends. Yvonne had a sharp mind, a generous spirit, and a caring heart. She would always drop everything to truly listen and offer support to those she loved. She laughed easily and cooked an amazing shrimp curry.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and her three older siblings whom she cared for tenderly. She leaves behind her devoted niece Isabelle (Bruce), her dear sister-in-law Yvonne, her grand nephews Nick and Alex, her cherished cousins Russ and Rita, and her loving circle of friends.

Yvonne left an indelible imprint and will live in our hearts forever. In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned.



