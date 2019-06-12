Yvonne Burton Gulla Sept 19, 1937 - June 3, 2019 Yvonne, born Sept 19, 1937 in San Francisco to the late Evelyn Varni and John Burton, but raised by loving foster parents, the Late Violette and Emil Boitano. Survived by her son, Douglas Ebert and two grandsons, Nicholas and Lance, her brother Paul Burton (Klara), her sisters; Barbara McCarthy (Joe), Mary Lou Sorensen (Peter), Joan Rawlings (Gene), Florence Boitano, Donna Deghi (Ron), numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers; John Burton (Judy) and Emil Boitano Jr. (Diana)

Yvonne graduated Balboa HS F '55 and attended S.F. City College. In 1957, married John Douglas Ebert who later divorced, but remained friends throughout their lifetime. In 1968, she met and married Edward Gulla while working at Bank of America Data Center in S.F. during her career of over 40 years.

Like Ed, Yvonne loved all sports, fishing, hosting family and friends for parties, lunch and dinner. Yvonne was a cat lover, liked to sing, dance, cook, sew, garden and read mystery novels. She and Ed adored their grandsons. They loved Capitola where they spent many happy times and family reunions. At Calvary Lutheran Church in Millbrae, Yvonne sang in choir, sewed for the homeless, and taught Sunday school. In later years, Calvary merged with Unity L. C. in S.S.F. and Yvonne continued to sing in choir and sew for the homeless.

Yvonne felt very blessed by her life filled with so much love and friendship. She will be buried at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo with her beloved Ed, who passed away in 2009. Per Yvonne's request, no services will be held.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019