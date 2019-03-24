San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Yvonne Simi Obituary
Yvonne O. Simi

December 11, 1933 - March 20, 2019

Yvonne O. Simi passed away peacefully on March 20th, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife to the late Eli, loving mother of Sonia (John) and Alain (Diane); caring Nonna to her grandchildren: Jason, Christopher, Natalie, and Allison (Omar); great-Nonna to Lucas and Lenox. Beloved sister to Monique Festinese, Jean-Claude Wolff, and the late Andre Wolff. Yvonne is also survived by her brother-in-law David Simi, her niece Anna (Bill), her nephews Denis and Lucas (Janice), and her many nieces and nephews in France and Italy.
She's also predeceased by her brother-in-law Giuseppe Festinese, and sisters-in-law Giuseppina Simi, Mary Soncin, and Liliane Wolff.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday April 1st, 2019 at 11:00am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna Street, San Francisco, California. Interment services to follow at Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, our family invites you to make a donation to the either the or to the Dementia Society of America in memory of Yvonne.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
