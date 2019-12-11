|
|
Yvonne Grace (Fanucchi) Steuben
Aug 10, 1916 - Nov 16, 2019 Yvonne is now reunited with her beloved husband of 73 years, Jackson Zane Steuben (1911-2010).
She passed quietly at the age of 103 in hospice care at Quail Garden, Livermore CA. She leaves behind a loving daughter, Leslie, and brother-in-law, Hugh Grivette, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was born in Crockett CA to Eugenio and Annita (Micheletti) Fanucchi and raised in San Francisco; attending Sacred Heart Grammar School and Commerce High School. She was sister to the late Eugene & Ann Fanucchi, Theresa & Leo Bartolomei and Anita Grivette. and sister-in-law to Richard and Evelyn Steuben.
Yvonne was an active member of the Mothers' Guilds of the School of the Epiphany and St. John's Ursuline High School, while working in the luggage department of the San Francisco downtown Emporium department store.
An avid seamstress, Yvonne was taught to sew at age 12 by an Aleut lady who never used a pattern. As a member of the Daughters of the Nile, she served as their Sewing Chairman for the children of the Northern California Shriners Hospital for many years and was awarded the title of Emeritus upon retirement.
To Those I Love:
When I am gone, just release me, let me go – so I can move into my afterglow.
You mustn't tie me down with your tears; let's be happy that we had so many years.
I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave me in happiness.
I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I traveled on alone.
So, grieve for me awhile, if grieve you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust.
It's only for a while that we must part so bless the memories within your heart.
And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and a
"Welcome Home."
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Sunrise-Danville, Home Care Assistance Bay Area, Hope Hospice and Quail Garden for their loving care of Yvonne in her final days and comfort to her daughter.
At Yvonne's request no services will be held. Neptune Society is handling arrangements. Her final resting place will be Cypress Lawn Cemetery, Colma, CA. Donations may be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019