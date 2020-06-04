Yvonne Will

May 10, 1923 – June 2, 2020

Yvonne Will (née Monga) was born May 10, 1923 in Kennett, California, a thriving Northern California mining town that was submerged under Lake Shasta in 1944 when the Shasta Dam was completed. She was the second child of Joseph and Anna (née Odello) Monga, who moved the family to Stockton, California, in the late 1920s, where they ran a restaurant and grocery store on Waterloo Road. Yvonne and her brother Peter grew up and attended school in Stockton, spending childhood summers in Kennett at the home of their grandfather Pietro Apollinaire Monga, who owned a hotel and mercantile store. Yvonne met the love of her life, Roland "Will" Will, a native of Mitchell, South Dakota, when he worked in Stockton for the Southern Pacific Railroad. They were married in 1953 and when Will was transferred to San Francisco, the couple rented a small apartment on Polk Street at Lombard and embraced their new urban life with gusto. They attended the symphony and the opera and would spend weekends dancing and socializing. Yvonne took a job at Benioff Furs on Geary Street, where she became a top saleswoman. Will attended night school to become a court reporter and after graduation he started work at the federal court on Treasure Island, where he remained until his retirement in 1985. In 1975, Yvonne and Will bought a house in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights neighborhood, with an unobstructed view of the Pacific Ocean and —on clear days—the Farallon Islands. Will died of emphysema in 1995, just short of their 43rd anniversary. Yvonne died peacefully in her home with family at her side. She is survived by nieces and nephews and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store