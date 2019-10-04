|
Zalka AncelyPassed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 95, with her daughter at her side. Beloved wife of the late John Ancely and loving mother of Zalka Anna Ancely.
Born in Vranovice,Yugoslavia (now Slovenia) she completed her schooling there. As a young woman, she worked for Singer International in Ljubljana teaching sewing classes to young women. In 1953, she married her childhood sweetheart and immigrated to the United States, living in Alaska. They moved to San Francisco with their young daughter in 1960. Zalka became very active withthe Mother's Guilds at her daughter's schools including at the University of San Francisco (USF) while managing the family business. Zalka and her husband enjoyed many picnics, events and activities with the Slovenian community. Zalka strived to ensure her daughter knew her Slovenian heritage and spent several summers visiting both the Ancelj and Marajn relatives and extended family. She loved spending time at her Sonoma home as well. Zalka loved her family and friends, traveling the world, and was a voracious reader. She lived a fulllife and will be dearly missed.
Friends may visit Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4:00pm – 9:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30am at St. James Church, 1086 Guerrero Street, San Francisco. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to USF Women's Basketball, Development Services, 2130 Fulton St. LMR 1st Flr, San Francisco, CA94117-1080 in Mrs. Zalka Ancely's name. Interment Cypress Lawn.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019