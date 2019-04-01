Home

Zarina M. Navoa

Zarina, 66, of San Francisco, CA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 27, 2019 in her home.
She is survived by her best friend and partner, Mike Joyce; her sister, Rosie Mina and mother, Elena Mina; her daughter, Romina (David) Langub; her grandchildren, Clarissa, Cassandra and Camilla; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Niche Burial will be held after April 2 at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma, CA 94014.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Zarina's name to the .
Zarina lived without fear and she loved life, perfectly.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
