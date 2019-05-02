Zelda Ruttenberg Beloved wife of Philip Ruttenberg for 65 years, who preceded her in death two years ago. Survived by children Ronald (Jenny) Ruttenberg, Michael (Janet) Ruttenberg and Donna Martindale. Grandchildren Aaron, Greta, Rebecca, Kevin and Nathan Ruttenberg and Rachael and Ross Martindale. Sister Annette Bronstein and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by sister Mildred Wohl.



Zell was born in New York City and came to California kicking and screaming immediately after graduating from high school. Shortly after arriving in California, she met the love of her life Phil and they quickly became engaged and spent the next 65 years together until Phil's passing in 2017. Early in their marriage, Phil was deployed to Japan during the Korean War for two years so Zell moved into the Residence Club in San Francisco where she met many lifelong friends. When Phil returned, they settled in Daly City and then Pacifica where they raised their three children. Eventually they moved to Millbrae and lived there for over 40 years.



Phil and Zell loved to travel and spent many vacations on cruises around the world. Zell was also part of many mah jong and poker groups with her many friends and she enjoyed her frequent trips to Reno and Graton casino.



Zell will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family as well as the people that cared for her the past couple of years at The Magnolia of Millbrae Assisted Living Facility and Kensington Place Memory Care Facility in Redwood City.



Private graveside services will be held on Monday May 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Skylawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Hwy 92 and Skyline Blvd, San Mateo, CA. 94402. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time to be determined.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 4 to May 5, 2019