Zita Gertrude Pietraszek
B. June 8, 1925 - D. April 9, 2020 "Now, I have a question…"
Many lifelong friendships began with Zita Pietraszek asking that to a stranger. Zita, who passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 94, was drawn to people. She would ask individuals in their gardens about their plants or store clerks how they wound up in the Bay Area. Over the years, she amassed an encyclopedia of children's names, relationships, and the career ups and downs of thousands of people. And her bright, inquisitive nature will be deeply missed by all of us.
She was born Zita Dietz in 1925 in the farming village of Eussenhausen, Germany, the first of four siblings. As a young girl, she learned how to sew, garden and tend the chickens, cows, pigs and other animals on the family farm. The skills and self-sufficiency she learned at home became a great source of pride and accomplishment throughout her life. Decades later, she once captured two ducks and released them at a public park with a sneaky flip of the wrist so her grandchildren would know how. "You'll never know when you'll need to know how to do that," she told them.
A teenager during World War II, she was sent to nursing school and served in the Julius Spital Wurzburg from 1943-1945. During that time she spent days trapped in the basement with patients and staff as firebombing raged across the city. She returned home to discover Eussenhausen sat just barely on the Western side of what would become the border between West and East Germany.
Arriving in America in 1955, she lived with her uncle Eddy and aunt Louise in Sacramento and worked as a nurse at Sutter Community Hospital. She came to San Francisco in 1956 where in 1958 she met and married Stefan Pietraszek, a Polish national who had arrived in the U.S. in 1951.
Daughters Stefania and Monika followed. And so did decades of composting, baking, tending to grandchildren, teaching her daughters skills that amaze and astound the people around them, filling freezers with a seemingly endless supply of zucchini soup, venturing in the West Portal neighborhood, celebrating German traditions with her close circle of friends and asking strangers tiny questions that would blossom into lasting relationships.
She is survived by her daughters Stefania Pietraszek (Besse) of Scotts Valley and Monika Pietraszek (Kanellos) of San Francisco; grandchildren Jacquelynn Besse (Schill), Nicholas Besse and Emily Kanellos; son- and grandson-in laws Lee Besse, Michael Kanellos and William Schill; and great-grandchild Schill (due in August).
The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at Westborough Royal where Zita resided the last five years.
https://www.duggans-serra.com/obituaries/Zita-Gertrude-Pietraszek?obId=12663823#/obituaryInfo
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020