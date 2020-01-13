|
Zoe Walker
1944-2019A year has passed since our beloved wife, mother and yiayia, Zoena "Zoe" Ligonis Walker, left us. Born on August 8, 1944, Zoe passed away on January 15, 2019 in San Francisco California. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Robert "Skip" Alexander Walker, and their children Leslie Zoena Walker and Robert "Rob" Alexander Walker III. She is also survived by Leslie and Rob's families, and Zoe's brother Chris Ligonis. Zoe was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and yiayia and valued, above all things, her family. We miss her attentive ear, loving kindness, and "big squeezy hugs."
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020