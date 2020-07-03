Zoltan Stacho

Zoltan Aladar Stacho



Of, San Francisco died in his home with his family in his 90th year. We loved him and he loved us unconditionally. All his life everything he ever did he did for us his family. Survived heartbroken by his wife Maria of 69 years, Renée granddaughter, daughters Carla, Dorika (husband Richard)

Zoltan was born March 16, 1930 in Budapest Hungary. Both his father and grandfather were engineers.

Zoltan was determined to become one. When time came to decide he carried on their heritage the tradition. He graduated from the University of Technology and Economic Sciences Budapest in 1952 with a Master's Degree in Civil/Structural Engineering.

Zoltan wanted his career to reflect the service and professional leadership that has been a tradition in his Family for over 200 years.

In 1962 Zoltan became a proud US Citizen in San Francisco 58 years ago.

1970 -1989 Director, Executive Vice President Kaiser Engineers, Oakland, CA

1989 -1998 President Holmes & Narver, Inc, Orange, CA oversaw worldwide operations, including the entire logistical and operational support for the National Science Foundation's U.S. Antarctic program with the National Science Foundation. He was in possession of the highest Security Clearance to manage the Yucca Mountain project, Nevada Test Site, Member of BENS.

1994 -2005 Director Board Member ARCADIS- US

ARCADIS-US Dutch International Engineering Company Classified work could not be executed by foreign companies. Arcadis needed US Citizen with High Security Clearance Director and Proxy Holder on the Board of ARCADIS- US. Zoltan became their Proxy holder, Director, Adviser for 20 years.

Actively running, managing, advising Metro Projects around the world

Taipei, Taiwan Mu-Cha Line

Miami, Florida Metro Rail

Baltimore, Maryland Metro

Chicago, Metro Program

Massachusetts Boston Metro Red and Orange

Seoul, Korea Metro System new 3 and 4 lines

San Francisco, BART

Los Angeles, California Metro Program

By Invitation only the opening of the Dockland Light Railway Line London, Zoltan was one of 4 people from the United States invited to attend. He had the honor to meet Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Phillip.

It pleased him to know that his career reflected the service and leadership that had been a tradition in his family for over 200 years.

Education and Registration:

1952 M.S.-Civil- Structural Engineering, University for Technology and Economic Sciences, Budapest, Hungary

1969 Post Graduate Studies Business Management, Northeastern University Boston, MA

2002 and 2012 Honorary Degrees University Technology and Economic Sciences, Budapest, Hungary



Professional Affiliations

Life (Fellow) Member, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)

Member, Society of American Military Engineers

Registered Professional Engineer – CA, CO, GA, MA, MI, NY, PA



Teaching & Lecturing

Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA

MIT, Boston, MA

Stanford University, Stanford, CA

University of Technology and Economic Sciences, Budapest, Hungary





