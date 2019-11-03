|
Wilford Edward Abbott Feb. 5, 1925- Oct. 25, 2019 Lifelong San Gabriel Valley resident Will Abbott passed away peacefully at his home in Azusa. Will is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandy; sons John, Robert, and Kevin; daughters Cathy, Michelle, and Kimberlyn; and 10 grandchildren. Will was born to Wilford and Lillian Abbott in Covina, California. Will worked for Azusa Lumber previously known as Williams Lumber for 41 years, until retiring in 1987. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 6 from 10 A.M with funeral to begin at 11 A.M. at the Lighthouse Landmark Missionary Baptist Church 550 N. Euclid St. La Habra, CA 90631. Graveside Service will follow at Oakdale Memorial Park, 1401 S. Grand Ave Glendora, Ca 91740. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home, Corona, California.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019