|
|
March 28, 1928 - Sept 16, 2018 Adelia (Dee) Mae Rippetoe went to be with her Savior Jesus on September 16, 2018 with Joy by her side. She was born Adelia Mae Blalock on March 28, 1928 to Anna Belle (Wright) and Byrd Blalock in Springfield Missouri. She grew up in Springfield and attended Drury College where she received her teaching degree and the nick name "Dee". She started teaching at Pleasant Hope School, then Bisset School. Her Mom passed away when she was in College. Her father re married Maribeth and they gave Dee three wonderful siblings, AB, Robert and Maella. She continued teaching when she met Jay Alfred Rippetoe and they were married. They had two daughters, Katy and Joy. They moved to California in 1956 where Dee began teaching kindergarten and first grade. She loved music and always taught with a piano in her room. She taught in Los Angeles, Covina and West Covina area at L A City Schools, Monte Vista School and Merced School, earning her Masters degree along the way. She was very active in the West Covina Education Association. When she retired and lived at Bridgecreek Senior Living in West Covina she would read novels aloud to residents who had lost sight and were no longer able to read on their own. She was in Heaven!!! Always a teacher! She also loved attending Christ First Church. In 2015 Dee and Katy decided to move to Montana to be near Joy and family. Dee enjoyed a new home at Morningstar Senior Living in Billings. She also enjoyed bingo, shopping and church with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings AB Blalock (Peggy), Robert Blalock (Linda), Maella Blalock, her daughter Joy Erickson (Rob), grandchildren Ryan Erickson (Megan) and Ila Erickson. Katy's sons Tyler Chittick (Nataly), and Sam Chittick. And of course Ryan and Megan's kids, the GREAT grandchildren Ryker and Rylie, and many dear nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Belle, father, Byrd D Blalock, Maribeth, her husband J Alfred Rippetoe and daughter Katy (Annita Kay) Chittick. Cremation has taken place and Dee was laid to rest in Springfield Missouri with her mom,dad and Katy.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019