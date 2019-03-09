|
|
July 25, 1927 - Feb 4, 2019 Aleta Dorothy Day Smith, the only child of Lowell and Edith Day, passed into the presence of the Lord on February 4, 2019 at age 91. Born in Minneapolis, MN on July 25, 1927, her family moved to Burbank, CA in 1932. She and her husband lived in La Puente, CA 55 years, returning to Burbank in 2009. Aleta graduated from Burbank High and attended UCLA. She worked as a special ed teacher's aide in the Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District for over 30 years until retirement. She was active in square dancing and enjoyed monthly Burbank Bulldog luncheons. She was an active member of Burbank First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon from 2012 to 2018. Aleta is survived by her three children: Carolyn Pecho, Lowell Smith, and Rhonda Gallardo, seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Martin "Jiggs" Smith. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM, Mar 30th at First Presbyterian Church of Burbank, 521 E. Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91501. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO, Burbank First Presbyterian Church, or . Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00191980-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019